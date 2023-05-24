Microsoft introduces AI powered features in Windows 11: Know everything

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft Introduces AI-Powered Features on Windows 11

During its Annual Build 2023 conference, tech giant Microsoft announced its plans to integrate the power of artificial intelligence (AI) into Windows 11. The company has introduced Windows Copilot, which positions Windows 11 as the first PC platform to offer centralized AI assistance. This feature will assist users in taking prompt actions and accomplishing tasks more efficiently.

A copilot is an application that uses modern AI and large language models (LLMs) like GPT-4 to assist people with complex tasks. Microsoft first introduced the concept of a copilot nearly two years ago with GitHub Copilot, an AI pair programmer that assists developers with writing code

In addition to Windows Copilot, Microsoft also unveiled the Hybrid AI loop, which supports AI development across various platforms, This new capability includes support from major industry players such as AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Qualcomm.

According to the company’s official blogpost, with the integration of Bing and ChatGPT plugins in Windows Copilot, users will be able to gain access to augmented AI capabilities and enhanced experiences. Also, developers will be provided with innovative avenues to connect with customers and drive new advancements.

Starting in June, Windows Copilot will be made available for preview on Windows 11, allowing users to experience the benefits of AI assistance firsthand.

The company has also introduced a new feature called Dev Home which aims at streamlining workflows and facilitating a more focused development environment, It offers a preview experience within Windows 11.

The announcement of these AI-powered features signifies Microsoft's dedication to leveraging the potential of AI to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and provide users with intuitive tools to accomplish tasks effectively.

ALSO READ: Google Pay introduces new RuPay Credit Card support on UPI: How to use?

ALSO READ: Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ sale goes live: Price, availability and specs

Latest Technology News