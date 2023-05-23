Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ sale goes live: Price, availability and specs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ smartphones first sale goes live: Price, availability and specs

The highly anticipated Redmi A2 series has unleashed its two new devices- Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ smartphones in the Indian market, and the devices are finally on sale from today onwards. The two budget-friendly devices from Redmi are available for purchase through various online and offline channels, including Amazon, Mi.com, and other offline partners.

Pricing

In terms of pricing, the Redmi A2 comes in two storage variants.

The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,299, but buyers can avail a special offer and get it for Rs 5,999 with select bank offers.

The 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi A2 is priced at Rs 6,999,

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available for Rs 7,999

Meanwhile, the Redmi A2+ offers a single configuration with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs 8,499.

Specifications

Both, the Redmi A2 and A2+ share similar specifications. They boast a 6.52-inch HD+ display. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 processor, and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which could be expanded further through a dedicated microSD card. Dual-SIM supporting Redmi A2 series will come with 4G LTE networks (no 5G support).

For photography, the Redmi A2 series features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The key distinction between the Redmi A2 and the A2+ lies in the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the latter. Both devices house a robust 5000mAh battery that supports extended usage and can be conveniently charged through the micro USB port.

Furthermore, the smartphones include FM Radio functionality and retain the popular 3.5mm headphone jack. Xiaomi has confirmed that the charger will be included in the box, providing users with a complete package.

Overall, the Redmi A2 series aims to deliver a reliable and feature-rich experience by combining impressive specifications with user-friendly features. The devices are available in three colour options- Aqua Blue, Classic Black and Sea Green.

