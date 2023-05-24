Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple's Annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 to start from June 5: What to expect?

Apple has announced the highly anticipated lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which offers developers a unique opportunity to explore the upcoming advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. This year, the event will be held online from June 5 to 9, with an exclusive in-person experience at Apple Park for developers and students on the opening day.

The company said in a blog post that the WWDC23 will provide developers with invaluable insights into the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks. The conference aims to equip developers with the knowledge and skills needed to create groundbreaking apps and games.

Developers will have the chance to engage directly with Apple engineers and experts through personalized labs and activities conducted on Slack.

The conference will offer a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies, and advancements across Apple platforms, empowering developers to take their apps to the next level. With 175 in-depth session videos, WWDC23 promises to equip developers with the necessary insights to create the next generation of apps and games.

Beyond the session videos and labs, Apple engineers and designers will be actively involved in hosting activities on Slack throughout the entire week. These activities will facilitate technical discussions, answer developers' questions, and encourage meaningful connections among the developer community.

The online format of WWDC23 ensures that developers from around the world can participate, gaining access to the valuable resources and expertise that Apple offers. By leveraging technology, Apple aims to create a collaborative environment where developers can interact, learn, and share ideas seamlessly.

Furthermore, The company also mentioned that the Apple Developer app is a great way to experience WWDC23 on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, with daily updates and notifications on the latest news, content, and activities.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp brings a new feature to Group settings: Know more

ALSO READ: JioFiber brings 90 days broadband plan under Rs 1,200: Know the details

Latest Technology News