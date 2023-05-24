Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK WhatsApp brings a new feature to Group settings: Know more

WhatsApp, the instant messaging application owned by Meta, is reportedly introducing a fresh interface for the group settings screen which is currently limited to selected beta testers only. With the new update, group admins will gain the ability to determine whether participants can add others to the group or not, giving them control over group membership. The latest update will showcase the platform's commitment to continuously enhancing the application.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new interface offers improved clarity and intuitiveness. Instead of opening a separate window for each option, users can now enable or disable settings directly from the screen by toggling a switch, resulting in time-saving convenience.

The new group settings interface is currently accessible to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, The rollout will continue over the next few weeks, reaching more users gradually.

Recently, the Instant messaging platform announced a new feature which allows users to edit their sent messages within a 15-minute timeframe.

In a blog post, WhatsApp stated, "For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages, from correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chat."

"As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption," WhatsApp added.

To use the new tool, users need to simply long-press on a sent message, and then select "Edit" from the menu. This feature is being globally rolled out and will become available to all users in the coming weeks.

