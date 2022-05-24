LG launches new rollable OLED TV and more in India, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PR LG TV

LG brings in new rollable OLED TV and more TVs in the Indian market, with the prime aim to expand its TV lineup in India. LLG Electronics announced the availability of its highly anticipated 2022 OLED TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 89,990.

The company further announced the price of the highly anticipated premium Rollable OLED TV which will be available in the market at Rs 7,500,000.

Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said, "The unique offerings of our latest lineup demonstrate our perseverance to deliver differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about our consumer's home entertainment space while once again confirming LG's leadership in the premium TV market."

He further added, "OLED TV portfolio is expanded to address various segments of consumers and with our new line up we are confident of strengthening our market leadership in OLED TV."

The company said the 2022 OLED lineup has introduced the widest range of OLED TVs, from the OLED 246 cm (97-inch) extending to the 106 cm (42-inch) OLED TV. In addition to this, LG also introduced the LG OLED evo in their C2 series.

LG OLED evo TVs are designed to offer exceptional clarity and detail, for a lifelike viewing experience which provides a real lifelike experience claims the company.

The new OLED TV from LG comes with the latest processor which further help to boost the audio quality via the AI Sound Pro feature, the company mentioned that Alpha 9 Gen 5 AI processor will allow OLED TV to up-mix 2-channel audio to a virtual 7.1.2 sound allowing users to hear sound from above and behind.

(Inputs from IANS)