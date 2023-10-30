Monday, October 30, 2023
     
  4. How to watch Apple's Scary Fast Event on 31 October? Live streaming

Apple is set to go live with the 'Scary Fast Event' tomorrow in India. Here are the details for live streaming- where to watch, what to expect, and more.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2023 18:25 IST
Apple scary fast
Image Source : APPLE How to watch Apple's Scary Fast Event on 31 October?

Apple is gearing up for another event, the ‘Apple Scary Fast Event’, which is scheduled for October 30 in California. During this event, Apple is expected to introduce two new most awaited devices- MacBook Pro and iMac models. Here are the details you need to know if you are looking forward to watching the event live.

Live streaming- Time

The event will be live-streamed on Apple's official website, YouTube channel, and other social media platforms starting at 5:30 AM Indian time on October 31.

New iMac and MacBook Pro models

Apple is expected to unveil updated iMac and MacBook Pro models during the "Apple Scary Fast Event." The new iMac may come equipped with a powerful M3 chipset, offering a significant boost in performance. Reports suggest that this iMac could feature a 10-core graphics configuration. Additionally, Apple will likely introduce two MacBook Pro models, one with a 14-inch display and another with a 16-inch display, both powered by M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets.

Scary fast performance with M3 chip

The event's name, "Scary Fast," may be a nod to the performance users can expect from the M3 chip featured in the upcoming devices. It's anticipated that Apple will launch the M3 chipset in four different variants: M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra, providing users with various performance options. 

Stay tuned for this exciting event to witness the latest innovations from Apple in the world of computing and performance.

