Monday, October 30, 2023
     
OpenAI expands features for ChatGPT Plus members in the latest beta

In the most recent beta update, OpenAI has rolled out advanced features for ChatGPT Plus members. Subscribers can now seamlessly upload files and request edits within a single prompt, simplifying processes such as image editing without requiring dedicated software tools.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2023 10:58 IST
File upload and analysis unveiled for ChatGPT Plus subscribers in latest Beta

In its latest beta release, OpenAI has introduced new capabilities for ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Users can now upload files and request modifications in a single prompt, streamlining tasks like image editing without the need for specialized software.

Seamless integration of chat modes

OpenAI has made the user experience even more convenient by enabling the chatbot to automatically select relevant modes such as browsing with Bing. This enhancement eliminates the need for manual mode switching, allowing ChatGPT to adapt as needed during conversations.

Diverse File Handling

The chatbot's capabilities extend beyond text. ChatGPT can now discuss PDFs, data files, and various document types, enhancing its utility and versatility.

Elevating ChatGPT Plus

ChatGPT Plus, available for a monthly subscription of $20, offers users several benefits, including uninterrupted access during peak times, quicker response times, and priority access to new features and enhancements.

OpenAI's 'Browse with Bing' Officially Launched

OpenAI has officially launched its internet-browsing feature for ChatGPT, 'Browse with Bing,' which is now available to all Plus and Enterprise subscribers. This feature allows users to navigate the web seamlessly during conversations with the chatbot.

Integration of DALL-E 3

OpenAI has integrated DALL-E 3 with ChatGPT, enabling it to respond to user queries with generated images. This integration enhances the chatbot's visual communication capabilities, making interactions more engaging and informative.

Inputs from IANS

