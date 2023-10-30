Unmasking the SIM Swap Scam: Understanding scammers' tactics

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Guarding against the SIM Swap Scam: Unmasking scammers' tactics

A recent report shared the distressing experience of a 35-year-old lawyer in Delhi who lost money from her bank account due to the 'SIM Swap scam.' This incident serves as a reminder that scams are on the rise and scammers are becoming more innovative in their methods.

Understanding the SIM Swap Scam

To grasp how this scam works, we need to examine the lawyer's case. She received three missed calls from an unknown number but never returned them. Soon after, she received text messages notifying her of debits from her bank account. What's concerning is that she never disclosed any OTP or personal details to anyone, yet she lost money.

She reported the incident to the authorities, stating that she lost lakhs of rupees. She had shared her house address with the scammer, thinking it was for a package delivery from a friend. However, her bank account was debited without her consent.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the woman had an unusual browsing history, unvisited websites, and had received phishing links and UPI registration texts. The primary aim of SIM Swap scammers is to obtain personal data that they can use to acquire a duplicate SIM card.

Protecting yourself

Here are some crucial steps to stay safe:

Never share personal information online, including your address and important documents. Always verify someone's identity before sharing sensitive details. Report a malfunctioning SIM card to your telecom operator, especially if it fails unexpectedly. Never disclose OTPs to individuals claiming to be officials or banking agents, as they might be involved in the SIM Swap scam.

Staying Vigilant

As scams continue to evolve, staying vigilant is essential in this digital age. Whether it's the SIM Swap scam, the telegram job scam, or other deceptions, safeguarding your personal information and promptly reporting any suspicious activity are key to protecting yourself from financial losses and privacy breaches.

