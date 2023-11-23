Follow us on Image Source : FILE Foreign nations and NRIs travelling to India can use UPI from their Prepaid Instrument Wallet

Richard Marles- Deputy PM and Defense Minister of Australia were in India recently, to watch the final World Cup match between India and Australia. It was not just the series which gained popularity, but later the Australian Deputy Prime Minister also went viral in India for using an online payment mode during his shopping spree.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister using UPI

After the match, Richard Marles was seen enjoying lemonade at a stall in Delhi and ‘ram laddus’ (green lentil pakoras) in another shop. The main highlight was that the Deputy PM and Defense Minister of Australia scanned the QR code which was kept by the shopkeeper and made the payment through UPI.

A video of the minister was seen using the UPI payment which was going viral on social media.

UPI use in India

India is the only country where a cashless payment facility is available through UPI. Rather, it is a must to mention that India itself started the culture of cashless payment.

It was to his surprise too when he was introduced to the cashless payment service which was being used by almost everyone in the country and further praised the facility.

After this, there has been a lot of discussion about how Richard Marles made the UPI payment via his own foreign number.

Here, we will explain to you, how to make the payment cashless from the international roaming number.

How to make UPI payments via foreign numbers?

In India, we have special arrangements for foreign nationals and NRIs to visit India. Those who are travelling here (in India), will get the facility to be a part of cashless payment, which could be used by foreign nationals and NRIs on their visits to India.

KIOSK at the Indian airports

The Government of India has set up KIOSK centres at the airport for people travelling from abroad. The centres are from either HSBC, HDFC or Paytm.

What do we have at KIOSK centres?

At these KIOSK centres, foreign guests have to make payments as per their requirement, after which the bank creates a PPI which is a ‘Prepaid Instrument Wallet’ on their smartphones.

Meaning, if a person gives 2500 dollars, then Rs 20,800 will be transferred to his PPI wallet which is linked to his number. Once done, the foreign traveller can easily use the UPI anywhere in India through their wallet- scanner.

ALSO READ: How to download Instagram reels on your smartphone

Latest Technology News