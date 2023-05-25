Follow us on Image Source : CANON Canon launches smallest mirrorless camera, EOS R100: Everything you need to know

Canon India has launched its latest mirrorless camera, the EOS R100 in the Indian Market which comes with the 'pancake' prime lens, the company said that the developed STM lens is based on valuable feedback from photographers and offers impressive image quality in a small form.

The company has brought a new 28mm F/2.8 pancake lens measuring less than 2.5cm when retracted, and weighing around 120g, the lens lives up to its "pancake" name. It is thin and portable, making it convenient for photographers on the go.

The Canon EOS R100 features a 24.1-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and the camera incorporates Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity which allow users to share their photos on social media platforms using the Canon Camera Connect app on their smartphones. The camera is designed with a viewfinder and a grip.

The company mentioned that the camera also caters to videographers with its 4K video shooting capability and slow-motion movies featuring 120p high frame rate recording.

The Eye Detection AF and Movie Digital IS function in movie mode ensure that subjects remain in focus and footage remains stable, even while walking.

In addition to traditional DSLR and mirrorless camera controls, the Canon EOS R100 introduces a Creative Assist mode, allowing users to adjust settings using simple terms such as "Background blur," "Brightness," and "Saturation."

This feature makes it easier for beginners to achieve the desired effects in their photographs. Users can also rely on the Scene modes and Scene Intelligent Auto, which automatically select the optimal settings for various scenes and desired outcomes, the company noted.

However, the brand has kept the prices of the newly announced products under wraps for now, but as we approach the upcoming June 2023 release date, further information will likely be made available.

ALSO READ: Meta Layoff confirmed: Around 6,000 people to lose their job

ALSO READ: Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17 likely to come with mood tracking and journaling app

Latest Technology News