Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17 likely to come with mood tracking and journaling app

Apple is expected to preview iOS 17 during its WWDC keynote on June 5. Ahead of the announcement, a new report suggests that the iOS 17 update will include a dedicated journaling app and a mood-tracking feature. This journaling app appears to be part of Apple's broader health-focused initiatives which aim to analyze users' daily routines and may integrate with an emotion-tracking feature also planned for iOS 17. The mood-tracking functionality will enable users to record their moods, answer questions about their day, and view the collected data over time.

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the journaling app is slated for inclusion in the iOS 17 update, bringing note-taking capabilities and a stronger social element to the iPhone.

The Wall Street Journal had previously revealed that the tech company would enable users to track their daily activities and record their thoughts. The app is expected to provide writing prompts related to topics such as workouts or meetings.

Additionally, a feature called "All Day People Discovery" will identify when users are near others, Privacy will be a key focus, with all data processing occurring on the user's device, including tracking of text messages, phone calls, and notifications, MacRumors reported.

Apple intends to extend the Health app to the iPad for the first time, allowing iPad owners to access their health-related data even when their iPhone is unavailable.

While third-party developers like 'Day One', have long offered journaling platforms for iOS devices, Apple's journaling app is anticipated to offer similar capabilities.

Reportedly, 'Day One', in response to the news, expressed excitement about Apple's broader adoption of journaling and reassured users that it would continue to provide the best journaling experience available.

With the iOS 17 update, the US-based tech giant aims to provide users with a convenient and integrated solution for journaling and mood tracking, enhancing the health and wellness features available on its devices.

READ MORE: WhatsApp to soon say goodbye to phone numbers and hello to usernames

READ MORE: Apple's Annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 to start from June 5: What to expect?

Latest Technology News