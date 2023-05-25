Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp to soon say goodbye to phone numbers and hello to usernames

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platfrom is reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to set up unique usernames for their accounts, Instant messaging app is developing this feature, which is expected to be introduced in a future update. According to a report of WABetaInfo, the feature was discovered during an exploration of the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update which is available on the Google Play Store.

The new ability to set up a WhatsApp username would provide users with greater flexibility and personalization. Currently, WhatsApp users are identified by their mobile phone numbers, which limits the options for creating a unique identity within the app.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo reveals that the username feature will be accessible through the app's settings menu, specifically in the Profile section.

By introducing usernames, users will have the opportunity to choose a handle that best represents their individuality and preferences. This new feature is expected to enhance user privacy and security as well. With usernames, individuals can share their contact details without revealing their phone numbers.

This can be particularly beneficial in professional settings or when connecting with new acquaintances which will allow users to maintain a level of privacy while still engaging in conversations.

While the specifics of how usernames will function within WhatsApp are yet to be fully revealed, it is expected that conversations initiated through usernames will still benefit from the app's renowned end-to-end encryption.

The instant messaging platform of Meta boasts a massive user base of over two billion worldwide. The addition of usernames is another step towards enhancing user experience and providing more customization options within the app.

Furthermore, the feature is currently under development, it is anticipated that WhatsApp will release it for beta testing shortly. Beta testers will have the opportunity to try out the username feature and provide feedback before it is made available to all users.

