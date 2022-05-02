Apple is rumoured to bring a number of new iPads this year- all that we can expect

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE Apple is rumoured to bring a number of new iPad this year- all that we can expect

It was reported earlier that Apple has been dominating the tablet space across the world, with its iPads. Indeed the sheer price range does enable the brand to target various user segments. And it is further experienced that there are no such tablet manufacturers, who can compete with the functionalities and experiences that the iPad offers.

We look forward, to summing up, all the latest rumours which are floating around different tiers of the iPad, and witness if they are worth upgrading.

iPad

Last year, in the month of September (2021), Apple launched the 9th generation of the classic iPad. This year, Apple is expected to launch the same iPad but with some basic upgradation- like WiFi 6 support, powered by an A14 chipset and the latest Bluetooth 5 support.

It is a further rumour that the new iPad which will launch in 2023 will have a new design altogether.

So, we would suggest if you are looking for an iPad with fresh looks, then skipping the idea of purchase will be a better bid.

iPad Mini

The 6th generation of the iPad mini was launched last year (2021) in September. Although, the previous generation of the iPad mini had a disappointing display, which was reported to be incapable to keep up with the user's demand.

Talking of the 7th generation of iPad Mini, the rumour states that the tablet will come with a 120Hz ProMotion display if in case they launch the iPad Mini in 2022.

Hence, if someone is looking forward to the latest iPad Mini this year, they may wait a quarter more and wait till September to get their hands on the 7th generation iPad Mini.

iPad Air

This year, Apple refreshed the iPad Air variant with the M1 Chipset. Not on this, but the company further added a much better 12MP main camera to the tablet. It is rumoured that the new next generation of the iPad Air is likely to get a ProMotion display from Apple.

But it is quite uncertain that Apple might refresh the iPad Air this year, as the last update took place in March 2022.

So if you are looking forward to buying a tablet with a rounded design, then we suggest you either wait for at least a year or two.

iPad Pro

The existing iPad Pro was launched last year in April, and what is rumour is that the new iPad Pro might come with the M1 chipset with an all-new M2 processor. It is further rumoured that the new iPad Pro will further support MagSafe charging along with reverse wireless charging for other Apple devices.

There are more rumours to go when we talk about the iPad Pro, which state that the new tablet might come with a 12.9-inch display along with an OLED panel. It is also expected that Apple might discontinue the 11-inch iPad Pro variant from the market.

So, if the budget is not a constraint, or if you are not in a rush to get your iPad Pro, waiting for the latest variant will be a decent idea to get your hands on the latest version.