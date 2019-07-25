Image Source : MI TV Xiaomi's Redmi in works to bring its first-ever smart TV

Redmi, the brand that separated from Xiaomi to become an independent company has many phones, mobile accessories and more that are sold globally including India. The company recently launched the Redmi K20 series phones. With the success of Redmi lineup, the smartphone segment of the company is looking to bring it's first-ever smart TV to the market.

Lu Weibing, the Redmi General Manager has asked consumers if the company should launch smart TV or not. Lu Weibing took it up on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo where he congratulated Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, followed with the company becoming number one TV in H1 2019. Lu Weibing later asked if users wanted Redmi to make a TV!

This clearly indicates that Redmi plans on hitting the smart TV segment soon. So far, no details of the Redmi smart TV price, specs and features is known.

Just in case the company plans on making it, chances are that the Indian market could get it as well, as Redmi has a strong user base and launching a TV under the brand name, could help Redmi strengthen the TV business.

Xiaomi already has a host of TVs in India and considering the presence of its previously owned company, chances are Redmi could price its TVs aggressively.

