Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 7, Redmi 7 will not get MIUI 12 update: Here’s why

Xiaomi has just confirmed that the MIUI 12 update will not be arriving on some older budget-oriented Redmi smartphones. The company has announced on its official Mi Community Forums that Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 smartphones will not be receiving the latest MIUI 12 update.

Earlier, these smartphones were listed in the MIUI 12 supported devices list and were supposed to receive the MIUI 12 update alongside the Poco F1 in the second phase. However, the company has now decided not to offer the update to these four handsets.

Xiaomi claims that the update will not be made available for these phones due to “compatibility and performance issues”. The company has not disclosed much about the issues that made these phones ineligible for the update.

Notably, two of the four devices that have been delisted from the MIUI 12 support list received just one major update since their launch. While the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 were launched with MIUI 10 and later got updated to MIUI 11, the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A were running MIUI 9 out of the box and made their way to the MIUI 11 update.

Surprisingly, the Redmi Y2 was launched a year before the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 and it still managed to get the MIUI 12 update.