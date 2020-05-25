Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders leaked: See expected design, camera specs and more

Image Source : ONLEAKS Samsung Galaxy Note 20+

After introducing the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung is now expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series (containing the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20+) soon. Rumours and leaks for the upcoming devices are in full swing and the most recent one hints at the design the Galaxy Note 20+ might have. Read on to know more about how the Galaxy Note 20+ could look like.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ renders leaked

As leaked by a popular tipster OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer) in collaboration with Pigtou, the Galaxy Note 20+ is expected to come with an Infinity-O display, much like the Galaxy S20 series with a punch-hole in the middle. The display could be rated at 6.9-inch and might be a flat one. It could come with 165mm x 77.2mm x 7.6mm dimensions. The Note 20+ is expected to bigger than the Note 20.

The Galaxy Note 20+ and the Note 20 are expected to sport the S Pen on the left side, as opposed to the earlier positioning on the left side, along with a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a microphone.

As for the cameras, the Galaxy Note 20+ is said to have three rear cameras with LED flash and a 3D ToF sensor, aligned in a rectangular camera module, much like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. While the cameras will see an improvement, the camera configuration remains unknown.

While other details aren't available, the Galaxy Note 20+ and the Note 20 are expected to be powered by the Exynos 992 processor and come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The devices could run Android 10, support 120Hz refresh rate, and 5G connectivity. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to launch in August along with the Galaxy Fold 2.

However, we still lack concrete information and will have to wait for more information. Hence, stay tuned for further updates.

