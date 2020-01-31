Realme confirms Android 11 for these Realme smartphones, Realme XT gets Realme UI

Realme X2 Pro will also get Android 11 once announced.

Realme has just confirmed that some of its recently launched smartphones will get the next major Android update. While Android 10 is still being served to a lot of phones right now, the company has already announced the names of six smartphones that are confirmed to get the upcoming Android 11 update.

When a Twitter user raised a concern about the next Android update for his Realme smartphone, the company’s CMO, Francis Wang, replied that Realme X series and the Realme Pro series will get two major updates. Considering the phones were launched with Android 9, the Android 11 should start rolling out soon after Google has announced it.

Realme X series currently has four smartphones in the Indian market including the Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2 and the flagship Realme X2 Pro. According to Wang, these smartphones are eligible to get both Android 10 as well as Android 11 updates. As far as the Realme Pro series is concerned, it includes the Realme 3 Pro and the Realme 5 Pro. Even these smartphones will be receiving the Android 11 update.

Realme has already rolled out the timeline for the Android 10 based Realme UI update. Realme XT is the first Realme smartphone to start getting the Android 10 update. According to the timeline, the Realme X will get the update next month followed by the Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro in March. While the Realme 5 Pro is scheduled to get the update next month, the Realme 2 Pro users will need to wait until April.