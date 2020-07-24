Realme 6i with 30W fast charging support launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : REALME Realme 6i comes with a quad rear camera setup.

Realme 6i has finally arrived in India to offer some competition to the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. The budget-oriented smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back, a hole-punch design, 30W fast charging support and more. Realme 6i is basically a rebranded version of the Realme 6s launched in Europe. Here's everything you need to know.

Realme 6i Price

Realme 6i is available at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB+64GB variant. The 6GB+64GB variant will set you back Rs. 14,999. The smartphone comes in two colour variants - Eclipse Black and Lunar White. Realme 6i will go on sale July 31 at 12 PM via Flipkart as well as Realme’s official website.

Realme 6i Specifications

Realme 6i features a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.5 percent screen to body ratio. It also sports Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM. It runs on Google’s Android 10 operating system with Realme UI on top.

Realme 6i comes with a 64GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The smartphone packs in a 4,300mAh battery. While it supports 30W fast charging, the in-box charger is only a 20W fast charger. The dual-SIM handset also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the optics front, the Realme 6i features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Speaking at the launch, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India said, “We are excited to bring the new addition to realme 6 series for our valuable customers in India- realme 6i. With realme 6i, we wanted more consumers to experience the cutting-edge features at a more affordable price and continue the legacy of realme 6 series smartphones. The realme 6i is an all-rounder smartphone bound to deliver the most powerful performance in the segment with MediaTek G90T, and provide users an exhilarating viewing experience with its pro display of 90Hz. Thanks to our ‘Made in India’ capabilities, realme 6i will be available not only online, but also across offline in royal club partners”

