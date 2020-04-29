OnePlus Z mid-range smartphone might arrive in July: Here’s what to expect

Image Source : MAX J / TWITTER OnePlus Z is expected to launch in July this year.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. Ahead of the launch, we saw tons of leaks and rumours, which pointed towards a third OnePlus device. OnePlus Z was expected to be a toned-down version with lower hardware specifications and an affordable price tag.

According to the tipster, Max J, OnePlus Z is now expected to arrive in July this year. While he has not yet revealed any information on the pricing and availability yet, he has shared a sketch on Twitter showing the centrally located punch-hole front camera design. As per some earlier rumours, the OnePlus Z was expected to be launched as the OnePlus 8 Lite.

OnePlus Z is still a part of the leaks and rumours as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has not yet revealed any details on the same. The company has not even rolled out any teasers regarding the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus Z is expected to be an affordable OnePlus device carrying a lower price tag. The company has recently launched the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, which are priced at Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 54,999 respectively. When the OnePlus Z arrives in India, it is expected to be priced way below the Rs. 40,000 mark.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the rumours suggest that the OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone is also expected to come with a MediaTek processor. It is said to feature a punch-hole design upfront and a triple camera setup at the back.

