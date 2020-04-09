OnePlus 8 series prices leaked and we are looking at big numbers

OnePlus 8 expected colours

OnePlus is all geared up to launch the new OnePlus 8 series next week, that is April 14, giving us excitement amid the Coronavirus crisis. Prior to the official launch, we are seeing the mandatory rumours and leaks and the most recent one is all about the OnePlus 8 series pricing. Read on to know all about it.

OnePlus 8 series leaked prices

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to get quite a price hike from the OnePlus 7/7T series' pricing. According to a report by Win Future, the OnePlus 8 series has been listed on the Czech dealer Alza's website and we have the possible pricing for the same.

The OnePlus 8 is likely to be priced between Euros 719 and Euros 729 (up to Rs. 60,500) for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant and between Euros 819 and Euros 829 (up to Rs. 68,800) for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage model. The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to come with a price tag of up to Euros 929 (around Rs. 77,100) for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage version, and up to Euros 1,019 (around Rs. 84,500) for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage variant.

If the pricing turns out to be true, the new OnePlus 8 smartphones will be the most expensive OnePlus devices ever, given that the OnePlus 7T Pro was launched at Rs. 53,999.

The reason for the increase in pricing is suggested to the increased prices of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 5G licensing fees, and an additional 5G modem. However, it still will be among the cheapest 5G smartphones till date.

OnePlus 8 series features, specifications

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to contain the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The smartphones are confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and come with 5G support. The OnePlus 8 Pro will support 30W Warp fast charging while the OnePlus 8 might not come with the functionality.

Past rumours suggest that the OnePlus 8 could come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to get a bigger 6.78-inch screen size with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the OnePlus 8 could have a triple-camera setup at the back, the OnePlus 8 Pro could have a quad-camera setup.

The OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro might have 4,300mAh and 4,510mAh batteries, respectively, run Android 10 with OxygenOS, and come with two RAM/storage variants (8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB). Additionally, the OnePlus is expected to come in Intersetallar Glow, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black colours. Furthermore, the OnePlus 8 series could be launched along with the OnePlus Z budget smartphone and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones.

As a reminder, we still lack concrete information about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series and we will have to wait until April 14 for a conclusive idea. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more