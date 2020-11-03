Image Source : NOKIA Nokia 10 PureView to come with Snapdragon 875 chip.

HMD Global is reportedly planning to launch new flagship smartphone Nokia 10 PureView with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 875 processor next year. According to a report in the portal Nokiapoweruser, the smartphone will come with Sapphire glass display and have a stainless-steel frame, similar to Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The phone is expected to feature a multi-camera setup with Zeiss optics, as seen in previous Nokia flagships and features such as 5G as well as 90Hz display. Nokia 10 PureView will be a successor to the unannounced Nokia 9.3 PureView. HMD Global is yet to make an official announcement about Nokia 10 PureView.

It will reportedly arrive this month and alongside the Nokia 9.3 PureView, the Nokia 7.3 5G and and Nokia 6.3 smartphones are also expected to be launched.

Chip-maker Qualcomm is expected to announce the Snapdragon 875 SoC on December 1, and it is expected that a new Snapdragon 7 series processor with 5G support will be unveiled as well.

