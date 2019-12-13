Man orders iPhone 11 Pro via Flipkart, gets fake iPhone with a ‘sticker’

Man orders iPhone 11 Pro from Flipkart but gets a fake one

Another incident of scary online shopping has taken place wherein a Bengaluru man ordered the latest Apple iPhone 11 Pro and got something else instead of the latest flagship. Read on to know more about the incident:

Fake iPhone 11 Pro delivery

According to a report by IBTimes, a Bengaluru-based software engineer Rajani Kant Kushwah ordered an iPhone 11 Pro from Flipkart and even paid the Rs. 93,900 amount (after discount) in advance.

Instead of getting the iPhone 11 Pro, Kushwah received a ‘fake’ iPhone that had a sticker of the triple-camera module found on the iPhone 11 Pro. Upon removing the sticker, the iPhone appeared to be either the iPhone X or the iPhone XS. However, there was another surprise.

After digging into the phone’s settings, it was found out that the smartphone ran Android and was an iPhone clone with Android apps.

Following the revelation, Kushwah contacted Flipkart and was assured that his fake iPhone will be replaced by a genuine one.

Previous Flipkart incidents like these

Clearly, this isn’t the first blunder by Flipkart. We have heard of such cases in the past when an iPhone was ordered but it was never delivered. Instead, users either got soaps or bricks in place of the original product. Another similar incident took place previously when a Kannur-based man received a box of tiles instead of a camera.

As such incidents continue to take place, especially on Flipkart’s part, the e-commerce company should take more measures to end such cases and not lose user trust.

