Is it the right time for you to buy car air purifier? Things to keep in mind

Due to the deteriorating outdoor air quality in parts of India including Delhi NCR, people have been hunting for air purifiers. While home air purifiers will make sure that the air at your home is clean and safe to breathe, it will not protect you outside. One is more vulnerable to bad air quality when travelling. So, investing in a car air purifier would be a wise choice for you as well as your family.

At times, the air inside your car can be seven times more polluted than the outdoor air. It is because of pet dander, bacteria, dirt, pollen, gases, smoke, etc. Air pollution has fatal effects on a person’s health. A number of car air purifier are available in the market. However, if you are hunting for one, you should keep the following things in mind:

HEPA Filter

HEPA or High Efficiency Particulate Arrestor is a dust collection technology from Japan. The technology ensures that the air purifier traps at least 99.97% airborne pollutants measuring as small as 0.03 micrometers. These pollutants can cause severe hazards to your health and they must be eradicated from your vehicle.

User-friendly design

Air purifiers that are made for cars should have an easy to use design. They should be easy to install and have an easy operation mode. There are purifiers with pedestal mode of installation and they can be operated simply by plugging in a 12V car socket. With the added convenience, the car air purifiers should also bring a high capacity as well. When shopping for one, do find one with Clean Air Delivery Rate or CADR of 25 m3/ hour or more. This will ensure that it instantly purifies the air inside your car.

Layered Purification

The air purifier you choose should be highly efficient in the process of purification and bacteria removal. The product should be able to offer complete protection with pre-filter, activated carbon, and HEPA filter.

