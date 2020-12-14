iQOO U3 with 90Hz display launched: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : IQOO iQOO U3 with 90Hz display launched.

iQOO has just announced the launch of a new budget-friendly 5G smartphone dubbed iQOO U3. The new smartphone has been launched in China and it comes in two variants, including a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is available at a starting price of CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 17,000).

The smartphone features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen that has a waterdrop notch for an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The screen supports a 20.07:9 aspect ratio, a FullHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, a 401ppi pixel density, HDR10, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The device is powered by Dimensity 800U chipset along with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM fuels the device and 128 GB internal storage. The phone comes with a uniquely designed dual camera setup housed inside a rectangle camera module. It includes a 48MP main shooter with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor.

The iQOO U3 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W dual-engine fast charging.

(with IANS inputs)

Latest Technology News