iQOO logs sales of 25 mn smartphones globally.

iQOO on Monday said it has sold over 25 million devices globally. The company also announced ‘iQOO Quest Days' from July 13 to July 16 where, the consumers in India will be able to get up to Rs 4,000 off on iQOO 7 series and iQOO Z3 smartphones.

"We aim to focus on bringing joy and excitement to our consumers by providing them with unique experiences. iQOO will always adhere to its original mission and continue its relentless pursuit for technological advancement and excellence," said Gagan Arora, Director- Marketing, iQOO India.

iQOO7 series has been one of the most power-packed and dynamic smartphones launched this year. The series offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor coupled with an Intelligent display chip, 66W Flash Charge, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 48MP OIS Main Rear Camera, Liquid Cooling system and more.

The iQOO Z3 is a future-ready 5G smartphone, packed with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Mobile Platform. Both the iQOO 7 series and iQOO Z3 have been manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility.

Priced at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB+128GB, Rs 20,990 for the 8GB+128GB and Rs 22,990 for the 8GB+256GB variant, iQOO Z3 5G is available on Amazon.in and iQOO.com in two colour options -- Ace Black and Cyber Blue.