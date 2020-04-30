Honor 9C, Honor 9A, Honor 9S launched: Price, specifications and more

Honor 9C

Honor has announced the launch of three new smartphones under its Honor 9 series. The Honor 9A, Honor 9C and Honor 9S are all budget segment smartphones and they have been launched in Russia. While the customers will have the privilege to choose the colour variant, they will have only single RAM and storage options in all three smartphones.

Honor 9S

Honor 9S is the cheapest of the lot and it comes with the MediaTek MT6762R processor. The handset features a 5.45-inch HD+ display. It packs in 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. It runs on MagicUI 3.1 based on Android 10. All of this is backed by a 3,020mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Honor 9S sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Honor 9A

Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6762R processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. It runs on the same Android 10 based MagicUI 3.1.

As for the cameras, the Honor 9A comes equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. Upfront, the phone sports an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Honor 9C

Honor 9C sports a 6.39-inch display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710A processor. The handset packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 10.1.1. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

In the camera department, the Honor 9C features a triple camera setup at the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Pricing and Availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Honor 9C is available with a price tag of RUB 12,990 (roughly Rs. 13,300). Honor 9A and Honor 9S are priced at RUB 10,990 (roughly Rs. 11,300) and RUB 6,990 (roughly Rs. 7,200) respectively.

The smartphones are set to go on sale starting May 4 as listed on the Honor Russia website. The company has not yet revealed the information on the availability of these smartphones in markets like India.

