Google rolls out Android 12 developer preview 1.1

Google has started releasing a minor update for its Android 12 developer preview '1.1' to address some bugs and early issues found by app developers.

It brings improvements in several areas like privacy, security, battery life, and performance. The new build is rolling out over-the-air for those who have the previous one installed, and it's a small 5MB download, reports GSMArena.

Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1 fixes a number of things like the issue of intermittent disconnections from WiFi even when a signal is strong. Some devices display a "System UI keeps stopping" message, that has been fixed already.

Other issues fixed are as follows: partial wake locks causing excessive battery drain, unresponsive fingerprint reader, Settings app crashing if a user accesses app notification settings, system UI freezing after the device is updated, some devices rebooting intermittently, and devices rebooting after a user unlocks the device using a PIN.

The new developer preview also offers pre-release APIs for developers. It has passed preliminary testing and will still be improved over time.