Friday, August 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Google rolling out new features to Chrome OS in August

Google rolling out new features to Chrome OS in August

Google is also including an updated camera app for the Pixelbook and select Chromebook machines. In addition to that, Google has updated the Camera app UI for navigating between new modes, like square mode and portrait mode.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2019 12:17 IST
Google rolling out new features to Chrome OS in August
Image Source : PIXABY

Google rolling out new features to Chrome OS in August

Google is rolling out a major Chrome OS update for the month of August, complete with new features like improved media playback, an updated camera app for the Pixelbook and more.

For media controls, one can now open system menu and see all of the tabs or apps on Chromebook that are playing audio tracks and control them from one place, Google wrote in a blog-post on Thursday.

Google is also including an updated camera app for the Pixelbook and select Chromebook machines. In addition to that, Google has updated the Camera app UI for navigating between new modes, like square mode and portrait mode.

A "Clear all" button has also arrived for notifications. With this, one can now check and clear notifications from Play Store apps on Chromebook and dismiss notifications with the "Clear all" button.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHuawei Mate 30 series may come with 25W wireless charging Next StoryApple to unveil new iPhones on September 10: Report  