Pixel 5 to come with mid-range Snapdragon processor instead of Snapdragon 865

Google will be releasing its 2020 flagship smartphone -- the Pixel 5 -- by the end of this year and we have a number of rumours and leaks in overdrive for the same. The most recent one hints at a surprising addition to the Pixel 5 smartphone, making it a different strategy on part of Google. Read on to know more about it.

Pixel 5 to have a mid-range processor

According to a report by XDADevelopers, the Google Pixel 5 might come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, thus, ditching the high-end Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. People at XDADevelopers dug into Google's Android 11 Developer Preview 4 and found a reference to the mid-range processor in the pre-installed EUICCGoogle APK. The APK had mention of the Snapdragon 765 processor with the 'g7250' modem name. This means the smartphone could either be powered by the Snapdragon 765, or the Snapdragon 765G, or the Snapdragon 768G.

The new reference goes well with a previous rumour that also hints at a mid-range SoC for the Pixel 5. To recall, back in March, the teardown of the Google Camera app hinted at the same. Additionally, even Android Police Editor-in-Chief, David Ruddock took to Twitter throwing light on the possible mid-range processor for the upcoming Pixel 5.

Can confirm via my own source that the Pixel 5 will use a Snapdragon 765. No phone with a top tier CPU from Google this year. — David "bury me with my golden arm" Ruddock (@RDRv3) May 19, 2020

If this turns out to be true, Google could focus on a different strategy and launch for us the premium mid-range smartphone for the first time. There is a possibility that the Pixel 5 XL could be a flagship device with the premium Snapdragon 865 processor.

While information regarding the Pixel 5 remains unknown, it is suggested that the smartphone could come with improved cameras, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, run Android 11, and be priced at $699 (around Rs. 52,900), which is much lower than the Pixel 4 when it was launched. The price tag is also lower than the iPhone 11 price. Additionally, it could ditch the Soli Radar feature seen on the Pixel 4.

As a reminder, the aforementioned information is currently a rumour as there is nothing concrete backing it. To know more about the Pixel 5, stay tuned to this space.

