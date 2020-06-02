Delhi Corona App: Delhi Government introduces app to help people fight COVID-19

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Delhi Corona app on Android

The Indian Government has been doing its bit to battle the ongoing Coronavirus situation. The government introduced the Aarogya Setu app and various tools for us to track the spread of the virus in the country. In addition to this, the Delhi Government has now introduced the Delhi Corona app with an aim to help COVID-19 patients and bring about more transparency. Read on to know more about the new app.

Delhi Corona App: What is it?

The Delhi Corona app is meant for users to keep a track of available resources for patients such as all COVID centres services, availability of beds and ventilators. The app also provides users with the required guidelines and helpline numbers so that they can use them to remain safe. It tries to act as an umbrella app to provide all the necessary information related to Coronavirus in Delhi.

The app is specifically introduced to maintain transparency for users to know what the Delhi Government is doing to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi and finally help people stay safe amid Unlock 1.0 and Lockdown 5.0 announced recently.

Delhi Corona App: How to download on Android?

The Delhi Corona app is currently available for Android users only and can be easily downloaded via the Google Play Store. All you have to do is:

Head to Google Play Store on your Android smartphone

Search for 'Delhi Corona app' in the search bar

Once the app appears, tap on it and press the 'Install' option to download it

Delhi Corona App: How to use on Android?

The Delhi Corona app is a simple-to-use app, which doesn't require you to do a lot to start using. You need to follow some easy steps for this:

Once the Delhi Corona app is downloaded, open it

Now that you are on the app, the homepage has a couple of sections such as COVID-19 Beds, COVID-19 Ventilators, Message Desk, More Information, and Privacy and About sections

The COVID-19 Beds section displays the number of beds available, used and vacant. Tapping on the option will provide you with a detailed list of the available beds in different hospitals

Similarly, the COVID-19 Ventilators section also has the number of ventilators available, used and vacant. Selecting on the section will give you a detailed list

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Delhi Corona app UI

The Message Desk section currently has the link to Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal's video, which announces important updates related to Coronavirus

The More Information section has information such as Delhi COVID updates, Corona information, Lockdown services, Delhi Govt. Corona Helpline number, an option to donate to CM/LG Relief Fund, and an option to give feedback

The Delhi COVID Updates section features the number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi and the Corona Information section lets you find health services, containment zones in Delhi, has a self-assessment tool along with government orders to follow. The Lockdown Services section allows you to apply for ration, find a hunger relief centre, find shelter, and get an e-pass for interstate travel

The Delhi Corona app has the various facilities a person needs during the Coronavirus crisis in the country, packaged in a clean and simple UI. It currently has around 10,000+ downloads on the Google Play Store.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage