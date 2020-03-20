WhatsApp tips: How it can be used to work from home?

Here's how you can use WhatsApp for Work From Home.

The Coronavirus pandemic has scared us all and we are avoiding getting out of our homes. In order to show concern, most companies have also given work from home. As the concept is new for some companies, co-ordination between colleagues can be a bit cumbersome. While the employees can decide to download various applications, WhatsApp is one app that almost everyone has installed on their smartphone.

If you have also decided to use WhatsApp for communication with co-workers, here are some tips and tricks that can make it easier.

WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is an instant messaging service that can be installed on any smartphone. Alongside working on a smartphone, it can also be used on a PC using its web version called WhatsApp Web. This brings WhatsApp to your PC just via your browser and to access it just head over to - web.whatsapp.com. In order to log in to your account, on your smartphone, tap on the WhatsApp web icon in the menu and scan the QR code shown on your laptop from your phone.

Do remember that this requires an internet connection on both, your smartphone as well as your laptop. Once WhatsApp Web is all set up, you will not need to reach towards your phone anymore to check messages from your boss.

Multiple Groups

In order to manage different teams or projects, it is recommended to create separate groups. This will not only ensure less confusion but also reduce the clutter of messages. To create a new group, just tap on the 3-dot icon and tap on New Group. In order to make WhatsApp the best work communication tool, one should create a group that includes all or most office members for major announcements and for minor announcements or team announcements the smaller groups can come handy.

Different ringtone and notification tone

One receives hundreds of messages in a day on WhatsApp. While you rush towards your phone to check for your manager's message, you realise it was a joke sent on your family group. In order to avoid this type of confusion, set separate notification tones for your workgroups and co-workers. Here's how you can set separate notification sounds:

Open WhatsApp

Head over to the chat for which you desire to change the notification tone

Tap on the contact or group's name

Click on Custom Notifications

Select "Use custom notifications"

Now set notification tone and ringtone accordingly

Setting a separate ringtone can also help you with work calls.

Separate WhatsApp account

While different notification sounds can help, a separate WhatsApp account altogether can make things even easier. So, if you have an additional number lying around, it is recommended to create a different account just for work purpose. While most Android smartphones these days support dual WhatsApp accounts, one can also install the WhatsApp Business app to set up another account.

Group calls

Apart from instant messaging, the platform also supports voice and video calls. While people do prefer professional software for making group calls with co-workers, WhatsApp can come in handy for those quick meetings. In order to make group calls, just open a WhatsApp group, tap on the call icon and select the contacts you would like to add in the group call.

Mute unnecessary chats and groups

We all have those groups that make our phone buzz all the time. At the time of work, these groups or chats can get really annoying. In order to avoid distraction, you can mute the chats for a period of 8 hours, 1 week or 1 year. Just tap and hold a chat and select the mute icon to mute the chat for a set time.

End-to-end encryption

When you start using WhatsApp for exchanging professional messages, it is always recommended to check if you have end-to-end encryption enabled. One can do this by heading over to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Security and enable the Show Security Notifications option. While all chats and calls are encrypted by default, this just gives a level of reassurance.