WFI elections: 22 state units attended meeting hosted by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Brij Bhushan

WFI elections: The outgoing President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has claimed that 22 of the 25 state units attended a meeting hosted by him on Sunday. The meeting was held one day before the last date for filing nominations for the WFI elections. Brij Bhushan also stated that his candidates for the various posts will be announced on Monday.

"Twenty-two of the 25 states units associated with the WFI attended the meeting. (Our) candidates will be announced on Monday," said BJP MP Brij Bhushan, who hosted the meeting at a five-star hotel here.

Brij Bhushan's son-in-law not to contest the elections: Source

However, the BJP leader's son-in-law Vishal Singh (President, of Bihar Wrestling Federation) was touted to succeed Brij Bhushan for the top post. But according to a state member unit, Vishal will not be fighting for the elections. "He (Vishal) declared his inability to contest the elections because he is very busy and said he will not be able to do justice to his job if he gets elected. He will, however, cast his vote," said a state unit member secretary.

Notably, Bhushan's candidates could face competition from the rivals and there was a parallel meeting held by them. Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secretary Prem Chand Lochab (Gujarat representative) and Anita Sheoran could be among the rival factions. Also, there will be another meeting held by Bhushan on Monday. "There will be another meeting on Monday before the filing of nominations at the Olympic Bhawan, which will be chaired by Brij Bhushan," added the insider.

"Brij Bhushan spoke to every state unit chief individually to get a consensus on the candidates. We are all in favour of a unanimous candidate, who can take the sport forward," said Ranbir Kundu, the Punjab association secretary. He also added that neither he nor his president, Asian Games gold medallist wrestler Kartar Singh, want to stand for key posts.

Latest Sports News