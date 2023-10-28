Saturday, October 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. India TV Sports Wrap on October 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on October 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on October 28: Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Netherlands to play a double-header in World Cup 2023. From Cricket to football, here are the top 10 trending sports stories on October 27.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2023 10:29 IST
Pat Cummins, Tom Latham and Harbhajan Singh.
Image Source : AP, GETTY Pat Cummins, Tom Latham and Harbhajan Singh.

Pakistan went down to South Africa by the barest of margins as the Proteas edged past them by 1 wicket in Chennai. The Men in Green now sit on the brink of a World Cup elimination. Meanwhile, Australia face New Zealand in the 27th match of World Cup 2023. There is another game scheduled to be held in the afternoon between Bangladesh and Netherlands. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on October 28.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Australia, New Zealand go toe-to-toe in 27th match of World Cup 2023
 
Australia and New Zealand face each other at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala 
 
Travis Head makes first appearance in World Cup 2023 after recovering from injury
 
Travis Head has made a return into the Australian team as he makes his first appearance in the WC 2023
 
Bangladesh face Netherlands in second match of Saturday double header
 
Bangladesh to up against Netherlands in the second match of the double-header on Saturday at the World Cup 2023
 
Pakistan's director of cricket Mickey Arthur stays disappointed with team's loss to South Africa
 
Mickey Arthur opened up on Pakistan's loss to South Africa, says team did not had a perfect game.
 
Formula 1: McLaren racing enter Mexico GP on back of podium winning spree
 
Formula 1 enters Mexico as Max Verstappen looks for further domination. McLaren look to continue podium-winning spree
 
Babar Azam disappointed with DRS call but calls 'it is part of the game'
 
Babar Azam remains gutted over the loss to South Africa. Babar calls the umpire's call decision a part of the game.
 
Harbhajan Singh calls out at ICC over umpire's call debate
 
Harbhajan Singh has called out ICC for the umpire's call rule that potentially changed the PAK vs SA winner
 
Indian contingent secures historic 100-medal count at Para Asian Games
 
The Indian Para contingent continues to shine bright as it crossed the historic 100-medal mark at the Para Asian Games
 
Australia announce team for T20I series against India, Matthew Wade named captain
 
Australia have named their squad for India's T20I series, Steve Smith and David Warner have returned
 
Girona storm onto top of Spanish league following 1-0 win over Celta Vigo
 
Yangel Herrera's goal took Girona on top of on Spanish league points table as they beat Celta Vigo 1-0

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News