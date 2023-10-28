India TV Sports Wrap on October 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP, GETTY Pat Cummins, Tom Latham and Harbhajan Singh.

Pakistan went down to South Africa by the barest of margins as the Proteas edged past them by 1 wicket in Chennai. The Men in Green now sit on the brink of a World Cup elimination. Meanwhile, Australia face New Zealand in the 27th match of World Cup 2023. There is another game scheduled to be held in the afternoon between Bangladesh and Netherlands. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on October 28.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Australia, New Zealand go toe-to-toe in 27th match of World Cup 2023

Australia and New Zealand face each other at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

Travis Head makes first appearance in World Cup 2023 after recovering from injury

Travis Head has made a return into the Australian team as he makes his first appearance in the WC 2023

Bangladesh face Netherlands in second match of Saturday double header

Bangladesh to up against Netherlands in the second match of the double-header on Saturday at the World Cup 2023

Pakistan's director of cricket Mickey Arthur stays disappointed with team's loss to South Africa

Mickey Arthur opened up on Pakistan's loss to South Africa, says team did not had a perfect game.

Formula 1: McLaren racing enter Mexico GP on back of podium winning spree

Formula 1 enters Mexico as Max Verstappen looks for further domination. McLaren look to continue podium-winning spree

Babar Azam disappointed with DRS call but calls 'it is part of the game'

Babar Azam remains gutted over the loss to South Africa. Babar calls the umpire's call decision a part of the game.

Harbhajan Singh calls out at ICC over umpire's call debate

Harbhajan Singh has called out ICC for the umpire's call rule that potentially changed the PAK vs SA winner

Indian contingent secures historic 100-medal count at Para Asian Games

The Indian Para contingent continues to shine bright as it crossed the historic 100-medal mark at the Para Asian Games

Australia announce team for T20I series against India, Matthew Wade named captain

Australia have named their squad for India's T20I series, Steve Smith and David Warner have returned

Girona storm onto top of Spanish league following 1-0 win over Celta Vigo

Yangel Herrera's goal took Girona on top of on Spanish league points table as they beat Celta Vigo 1-0

