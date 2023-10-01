India TV Sports Wrap on October 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aditi Ashok and Mitchell Starc

The Indian shooters brought more laurels for the nation as the men's and women's teams clinched Gold and Silver medals, respectively at the Asian Games 2023. Aditi Ashok clinched a historic Silver in golf as India made a strong start to Day 8 at the Asiad. Here are top 10 trending sports stories of the day.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Aditi Ashok clinched a Silver medal at the Asian Games in golf event

Indian men's trap team wins Gold in shooting, women's team takes Silver

The Indian men's and women's team clinched more medals for India on Day 8 of the Asiad

Nikhat Zareen to fight in boxing semis as she looks to confirm a final berth

India's Nikhat Zareen will fight in the semifinal for a place in the final in her boxing event

Indian men's badminton team faces China in Gold medal match

The Indian men's badminton team won their semifinal against Korea and will face China in the final of the event

Elite Pro 3x3 League basketball: Tournament organisers call Indian players' non-participation 'major setback'

Elite Pro 3x3 League basketball organisers have called the Indian players non-participation a major setback

Lionel Messi misses another game for Inter Miami due to injury

Lionel Messi has missed out on another game for Inter Miami as he suffered a leg injury

Serie A: Lautaro Martínez scores four goals for Inter Milan in big win over Salernitana

Inter Milan defeat Salernitana in their Serie A clash as Martinez scores four goals

Clermont hold PSG at 0-0 as Mbappe fails to score

Mbappe fails to score a goal for PSG as Clermont hold them 0-0

Jude Bellingham leads Real Madrid beat Girona 3-0 in Spanish league

Real Madrid give Girona a reality check as Jude Bellingham helps in 3-0 win

Mitchell Starc takes hat-trick in Australia's warm-up game against Netherlands

Mitchell Starc took a hat-trick for Australia in a washed-out warm-up game against Netherlands

