India TV Sports Wrap on August 26: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports wrap

India TV Sports Wrap on August 26: HS Prannoy registered a nail-biting win over two-time defending champion Viktor Axelsen in a thrilling quarterfinal of the Badminton World Championships 2023. He has assured a medal for India in the Championships and will now take on Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a semifinal on Saturday. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has reportedly topped the fitness test called - YoYo test as the likes of Virat Kohli remained behind him. Here are top 10 trending sports news stories on August 26.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Badminton World Championships: HS Prannoy to take on Kunlavut Vitidsarn in semifinal

HS Prannoy will take on Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinal of Badminton World Championships 2023

BCCI President Roger Binny, VP Rajiv Shukla to travel to Lahore for Asia Cup matches - Report

BCCI President and Vice President will reportedly travel to Lahore for a couple of Asia Cup matches

Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal edge past Gokulam Kerala to enter semifinals

East Bengal defeated Gokulam Kerala in quarterfinals of Duran Cup

Shubman Gill beats Virat Kohli in Yo-Yo test score as India prepare for Asia Cup 2023

Shubman Gill registers a better Yo-Yo test score than Virat Kohli ahead of Asia Cup 2023

US to play CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal on November 16 in Austin

US will play the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in Austin on November 16

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy reflects what went wrong for him and Chirag Shetty in Badminton World Championships quarterfinal

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has opened up on what went wrong for him and his partner Chirag Shetty in quarterfinal of the Badminton World Championships 2023

Pakistan look to whitewash Afghanistan in 3rd ODI

Pakistan face Afghanistan in 3rd ODI on Saturday and look to whitewash them

Ekaterina Alexandrova faces Sara Sorribes Tormo in finals of WTA Cleveland

Ekaterina Alexandrova will lock horns against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the final of WTA Cleveland

Mikael Ymer announces tennis retirement after failing to overturn doping ban

24-year-old Mikael Ymer announces retirement from tennis after not being able to overturn dopin ban

Formula 1 resumes after summer break in Max Verstappen's home Netherlands

Formula 1 gets resumed after a summer break in the Netherlands, which is home to defending champion Max Verstappen

Latest Sports News