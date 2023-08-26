BCCI President Roger Binny, VP Rajiv Shukla to travel to Lahore for Asia Cup matches - Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Roger Binny

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajiv Shukla will reportedly travel to Lahore for Asia Cup matches. The tournament will be played in a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches and Sri Lanka getting the remaining games, as per the schedule announced by the Asian body in the previous month.

As per a report of PTI, the Indian Board President Binny and Vice President Shukla have accepted invitations from the Pakistan Cricket Board to travel to Lahore for a couple of Asia Cup matches in September. The duo will reportedly be in Lahore from September 4- 7.

The report adds that PCB had extended an invitation to all principal office-bearers and Binny and Shukla have got BCCI's approval to accept the invitations. "Binny, Shukla and secretary Jay Shah will be in Sri Lanka for the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in Pallekele (Kandy) on September 2.

The trio will be back in India on September 3 after which BCCI president and vice-president will travel through Wagah border to Lahore," a source privy to the development told PTI.

The Asia Cup will kick off in Multan on August 30, when Pakistan play Nepal in the opener. The next two matches will then be held in Kandy. The two officials have been with their respective spouses for an official dinner to be hosted by PCB on September 4 at the Governor house. It is reported that the two will watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game in Lahore on September 5 and Pakistan opening the Super Four game on September 6.

