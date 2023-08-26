Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal edge past Gokulam Kerala to enter semifinals

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER East Bengal players

Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal on Friday defeated Gokulam Kerala in the quarterfinals of the Duranc Cup 2023 in Kolkata on Friday. A first-minute strike and an own goal in the 77th minute handed EBFC a hard-fought 2-1 win against the Malabarians. They will now face Indian Super League counterpart Northeast United in the semi-final next week on Tuesday.

The red and gold brigade went into the game unchanged, while Gokulam made eight changes to their starting XI from their last group stage match. East Bengal was quick to get off the blocks as they converted the corner into the first goal of the day. Borja Herrara kicked the ball at the edge of the box, where Javier Siverio provided a header into the danger zone for Elsey to find the back of the net.

But the game did not turn completely in favour of EBFC as the Malabarians kept pressing hard and came close to scoring Alejandro Sanchez's attempt forced East Bengal keeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill to make a brilliant save. EBFC also had a chance to double their lead in the first half but Saul Crespo's effort went to the crossbar. In the second half, Gokulam kept the intent going. They converted and achieved parity in the 57th minute when a header from Aminou Bouba brought the game 1-1. But Aminou later found himself conceding a goal from a deflection.

The red and gold brigade's Nishu Kumar hit the ball towards the goal and it got deflected by Aminou for East Bengal to win the match 2-1.

