India captain Harmanpreet Singh praises Asian Champions Trophy for preparations ahead of Asian Games 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Hockey team

India hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh on Sunday praised the Asian Champions Trophy for their preparations ahead of the Asian Games 2023. India are enjoying a dominant run in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy, where they are unbeaten in the three League stage games. Singh's team registered a thumping 5- 0 win over Malaysia in their third outing on Sunday in Chennai and reclaimed the top spot in the Standings.

Notably, Singh scored his 150th goal International goal in the outing. Speaking after the match, the captain highlighted that this is the way they are preparing for the upcoming Asian Games in China. "If you look then this is how we are preparing for Asian Games. We are getting good matches ahead of Asian Games. It is good for us as well as others," Singh said after the match.

The Indian team registered a huge 7-2 win over China in their tournament opener on Thursday. They then played a 1-1 draw with Japan on Friday before a dominant outing against Malaysia. "Definitely I think our first match was also good as we scored so many goals. We are hoping to maintain a clean sheet. The second match was tough for.

''It is a proud feeling when you wear a jersey to represent the country it is the biggest honour. It is the support of our family. So, the biggest honour. It is the support of our family. So, the biggest thing is that I am representing the country," the defender added.

India have faced competition mostly from Japan only. They were put under pressure with some tackles from the Japanese. India have played against European teams recently and Singh opened up about adjusting to Asian teams. "Teams are good. It takes time to suddenly adjust playing to against Asian countries after playing against European nations. We know what we have to do and where we need to work on with or without the ball. We will discuss that in a team meeting," he said. India's next match is against Korea on August 7.

Latest Sports News