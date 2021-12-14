India vs Korea Live Score Updates Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021 Latest Updates: Match at 3:00 PM

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India take on South Korea in their opening match of the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021. (FILE PHOTO)

India vs Korea Live Score Updates Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021 Latest Updates

India vs Korea Live Score

Match Starts at 3:00 PM

Olympic bronze medallist Indian men's hockey team will start its new cycle with a bunch of youngsters aiming to prove their mettle when it begins its Asian Champions Trophy campaign against Korea on Tuesday.

India have won this prestigious event thrice since its inception in 2011 and have won the previous two editions held in 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia and 2018 in Muscat, Oman.

India will play their opening match against Korea on December 14, followed by their match against hosts Bangladesh on the next day. Their third match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on December 17 and on December 19, they take on Asian Games Champions Japan. The semi-finals and final will be held on December 21 and 22 respectively.

India squad

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra

Match details

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021

Match India vs Korea

Date December 14 (Tuesday), 2021

Time 3:00 PM IST

Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming

The Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar