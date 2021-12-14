India vs Korea Live Score Updates Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021 Latest Updates: Match at 3:00 PM

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
  • Mumbai: BMC allows all schools for Class 1-7 to reopen from December 15
  • Supreme Court agrees with Centre on road-widening for Char Dham project
Follow Live Score, Updates and Live Streaming as India take on South Korea in their opening match of the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka.

New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2021 14:19 IST
India Hockey
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

India take on South Korea in their opening match of the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021. (FILE PHOTO)

India's starting XI

Match Starts at 3:00 PM

Olympic bronze medallist Indian men's hockey team will start its new cycle with a bunch of youngsters aiming to prove their mettle when it begins its Asian Champions Trophy campaign against Korea on Tuesday.

India have won this prestigious event thrice since its inception in 2011 and have won the previous two editions held in 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia and 2018 in Muscat, Oman. 

India will play their opening match against Korea on December 14, followed by their match against hosts Bangladesh on the next day. Their third match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on December 17 and on December 19, they take on Asian Games Champions Japan. The semi-finals and final will be held on December 21 and 22 respectively.

India squad 

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra

Match details

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021

Match India vs Korea

Date December 14 (Tuesday), 2021

Time 3:00 PM IST

Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming 

The Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar

