India vs Korea Live Score Updates Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021 Latest Updates: Match at 3:00 PM

India vs Korea Live Score Updates Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021 Latest UpdatesIndia's starting XI
India vs Korea Live Score
Match Starts at 3:00 PM
Olympic bronze medallist Indian men's hockey team will start its new cycle with a bunch of youngsters aiming to prove their mettle when it begins its Asian Champions Trophy campaign against Korea on Tuesday.
India have won this prestigious event thrice since its inception in 2011 and have won the previous two editions held in 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia and 2018 in Muscat, Oman.
India will play their opening match against Korea on December 14, followed by their match against hosts Bangladesh on the next day. Their third match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on December 17 and on December 19, they take on Asian Games Champions Japan. The semi-finals and final will be held on December 21 and 22 respectively.
India squad
Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra
Match details
Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021
Match India vs Korea
Date December 14 (Tuesday), 2021
Time 3:00 PM IST
Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka
Live Streaming
The Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar