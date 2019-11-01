Saturday, November 02, 2019
     
Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Made errors in PCs and need to improve energy levels, says Manpreet Singh

Ranked 22nd in the world, Russia, who lost 0-10 against India in the previous meeting between the two sides, ensured that the second leg of the qualifier doesn't end up being a formality by scoring twice in the first leg.

IANS IANS
Bhubaneswar Published on: November 01, 2019 23:42 IST
india vs russia, india hockey team, hockey olympic qualifier, manpreet singh
Image Source : TWITTER - HOCKEY INDIA

File image of Manpreet Singh

They may have beaten Russia 4-2 in the 1st leg of their Olympic qualiers here on Friday, but India need to do better in penalty corner conversions and improve their energy levels in the second leg on Saturday, said captain Manpreet Singh after the match at the Kaling Stadium.

Ranked 22nd in the world, Russia, who lost 0-10 against India in the previous meeting between the two sides, ensured that the second leg of the qualifier doesn't end up being a formality by scoring twice in the first leg.

"We did not play up to the mark. We need to play better tomorrow than we did today. They also have come here for the qualification, so tomorrow is the most important day," Manpreet said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

India earned a number of penalty corners in the match, including two in the final minute. While the last two and one other were brilliantly saved by Russian goalkeeper Marat Gafarov, India left a lot to be desired in the others.

"We created chances. We couldn't covert the PCs because there were a lot of errors. We need to improve upon them tomorrow.

"We also need to improve our energy levels. I think our energy levels weren't that strong today. We need to watch our game and come back strongly tomorrow," Manpreet said

