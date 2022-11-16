WATCH | Man destroys Portuguese flag in Kerala raised in support of Ronaldo ahead of FIFA World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB The video of the man tearing apart the European nation's flag went viral on social media.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Police arrested a man who destroyed a Portuguese flag in Kerala, which was raised by the fans of legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

What Happened?

The video of the man tearing apart the European nation's flag went viral on social media after some online platforms claimed that the man, allegedly a BJP supporter, destroyed the flag as he mistook it for the flag of SDPI, a political party. The Social Democratic Party of India (DPSI) was floated by the now-banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) a decade ago.

The Fallout

The incident was reported by Panur Vaidyar Peedika on Tuesday evening. Police, however, said the man may be a BJP supporter but he did the act in an inebriated state. "He is not an active worker of the BJP and he does not have the history of creating troubles," a police officer told PTI.

Flags of other nations including that of Argentina and Brazil have also been erected at the junction by the football fans of these nations, they said. The man was released on station bail after charging him under relevant sections of the Kerala Police Act, they added. The BJP has not reacted to the allegations. Football fever has gripped the state ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The much-awaited World Cup is slated to begin on November 2022 and will go on till Sunday 18 December 2022.

Latest Sports News