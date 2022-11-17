Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about defending champions France - Schedule, Venue

The defending World Champions France will look to make a statement in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the likes of Klyian Mbappe and Karim Benzema lead the charge. Having won the title in 2018, France could become the first team in 60 years to defend the World Cup title as they march their way into the World Cup in Qatar. Ahead of the big tournament, here is all you need to know about the French national team.

Qualification campaign for France

Flawless throughout the qualifying campaign, the Les Blues went unbeaten and won their group convincingly to book their berth in the FIFA World Cup. They faced competition from Ukraine, Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina, but had no real issue in getting past them. France were one of the five teams in the qualification campaign to go unbeaten (Italy and Ukraine also went unbeaten in group stage but lost in playoffs).

World Cup Group Details

Didier Deschamps’ side will start their World Cup campaign on Tuesday (November 22) and will play Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. The group will be no easy ride with potential banana skin fixtures on offer. They will then switch their base to the capital Doha where they lock horns against Euro semifinalists Denmark on Saturday (November 26).

France will then bring their Group D campaign to an end on Wednesday (November 30) against Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. If the first two fixtures don’t go according to plan then the fixture will have huge significance for France.

Sr. No Team 1 Australia 2 Denmark 3 Tunisia

Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda.

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, William Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga

Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé

Players to watch out for France

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Team Details:

Nickname(s) Les Bleus (The Blues) Head coach Didier Deschamps Captain Hugo Lloris Most caps Lilian Thuram (142) Top scorer Thierry Henry (51)

World Cup history:

Appearances 16 (first in 1930) Best result Champions (1998, 2018)

Latest Sports News