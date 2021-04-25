Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record to become the fastest man to 2000 T20I runs

Image Source : @ICC Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam added yet another feather to his cap as he broke Virat Kohli's elusive T20I record on Sunday to become the fastest to 2000 T20I runs in men's cricket. Babar acheived the feat during the third T20I game against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

Babar reached the feat in only his 52nd innings in T20I cricket, four fewer than Kohli, who now has a tally of 3159 runs in 84 innings, the most ever in T20I cricket. Babar became the 11th batsman to the international feat and third from his nation after Mohammad Hafeez (2388) and Shoaib Malik (2335).

Babar scored 52 runs off 46 balls, laced with five boundaries, en route to his feat, while stitching a 124-run stand alongside Mohammad Rizwan, who scored a 60-ball 91. Pakistan finished with 165 for three at the end of 20 overs.

The three-match T20I series is presently tied with Pakistan having won the opener before Zimbabwe bounced back in fashion to script a 19-run win at the same venue on Friday.