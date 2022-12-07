Wednesday, December 07, 2022
     
WTC 2023 Final: Oval likely to host WTC final in first week of June, days after IPL 2023 final

WTC 2023 Final: The World Test Championship (WTC) final is likely to be hosted in the first week of June according to latest reports. The final likely to be played at the Oval in London could played just days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) final

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2022 7:51 IST
WTC 2023 Final
Image Source : GETTY WTC 2023 Final: Oval likely to host WTC final in first week of June, days after IPL 2023 final

The World Test Championship (WTC) final is likely to take place in the first week of June as teams across the globe get ready for the final push. The WTC final, first played in 2021 in England is all set for the second edition final with preparations and qualifications in the final stage. However, the date of the final could likely come just days after the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final, which could be a worry for players who are part of the Test setup.

India Tv - WTC
Image Source : ICC WEBSITE SCREEN GRABWTC Standings

WTC final on June 7?

According to the latest report from Cricbuzz, the WTC final is likely to take place on June 7 at the Oval. Much will, however, depend upon the IPL final schedule as it could influence any change in the date. The IPL will take place for over two months this time with a home-away format and thus the final of the premier competition could be played in the first week of June.

Although no tentative dates have been announced, it is very much likely that the IPL final could fall in the final week of May or the first week of June. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL commission is working on the dates and schedule of the latest season and could announce the dates soon. The IPL mini auctions are also taking place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi where big names are expected to go under the hammer.

Who are in race for the WTC final spot?

As things stand, if the final gets underway on June 7 and last until June 11, with an option of reserve day on June 12. The WTC final in 2021 went to the reserve day where New Zealand emerged victorious at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Currently, Australia and South Africa sit in the pole position to make the final in London.

The Aussies top the chart with 72.73-win percent points while the Proteas are second on the list with 60-win percent points. India sit fourth in the standings with 52.08 win percent points and will likely make their final push in the coming days. India will play Bangladesh in two Test matches in December 2022 while they host Australia in a four-match Test series on home turf. The series will make and break India’s equation for the WTC final on whether they make the final or not in June. 

