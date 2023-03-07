WPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore, where do teams stand after four games

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In the latest WPL encounter, MI thrashed RCB by 9 wickets to win their 2nd consecutive game.

The maiden edition of WPL is off to a fiery start, and we have already seen a few high-scoring encounters. From Mumbai Indians' magnificent 207 to Delhi's massive 223, the league has not been short of pure entertainment.

We are four games in, and here is how the points table stacks up. Mumbai Indians have played and won two matches, and they have done it with great conviction. It would be fair to say that they are the most dangerous side in the tournament right now. With four points from two games and a run-rate of +5.185, Harmanpreet Kaur's team sit at the top of the table.

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz have won a game each, but owing to a superior run-rate of +3.000 against UP's +0.374, Capitals take the second spot on the table, with Warriorz settling at number 3. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans are riding in the same ship with two losses in as many games. Both their run-rates are negative and there is nothing really that differentiates them. With a slightly better run-rate than Gujarat, RCB occupies the 4th spot, with Gujarat sitting at the bottom of the points table.

In the latest WPL encounter, Mumbai Indians thrashed RCB by 9 wickets to win their 2nd consecutive game. Speaking to the media post the game, Harmanpreet said,". "I think batting was the same, the bowling we did was better in the first game (against Gujarat Giants) than today. We still did well to keep them to a small score. We just wanted to back ourselves and chase. Everyone in the team is just happy to do it their way and they're enjoying themselves."

Mandhana, on the other hand, vowed to make a strong comeback. "We would have loved to put up a better performance. We were below par. Will come back harder. There were two-three batters getting 20-30 runs, and a few batters including me couldn't put up a good score. We will sit and talk and try to come up with a better performance. We had six-seven good bowlers. As batters, we need to put up a good total on board. It's a pretty short tournament, we can't dwell on it. In franchise cricket, even after two losses, we can turn it around quickly," Mandhana said at the post-match presentation.

The next match of the tournament will see Delhi Capitals take on UP Warriorz on March 7.

