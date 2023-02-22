WPL 2023: Aussie star pips Deepti Sharma to lead UP Warriorz as franchise reveal captain's name

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, GETTY UP Warriorz reveal captain's name for WPL

WPL 2023: The Women's Premier League is about two weeks away from getting kicked off and the teams have started to make their leaders. Earlier, Royal Challengers Banglore and Mumbai Indians announced their captains for the inaugural season of the women's league. Now, UP Warriorz have named their captain for WPL 2023.

Aussie star Alyssa Healy has pipped India's Deepti Sharma to be named as the captain of the UP Warriorz team in the WPL 2023. Warriorz shared the announcement on their social media. "Five-time T20 World Cup Champion, cricket world cup winner, explosive wicketkeeper batter. Presenting the leader of our Warriorz Alyssa Healy," Warriorz wrote on Twitter.

Notably, many people viewed Deepti Sharma to also be a good candidate for the post. The Warriorz also shared a post on Twitter, asking the fans who should be named as captain among Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra also expected Sharma to lead the team. "I was expecting Deepti Sharma to lead the UP Warriorz," Chopra wrote on Twitter.

Alyssa Healy is a hard hitter of the cricket ball. She has played 6 Tests, 94 ODIs and 139 T20Is for Australia. In tests, she has 236 runs, while in ODIs and T20Is, she has scored 2639 runs (100.18 SR) and 2446 runs (127.72 SR), respectively.

Recently, Smriti Mandhana was named as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore for Women's Premier League 2023. Mandhana was brought in by the franchise for the highest bidding amount of the auction at INR 3.40 cr. Kaur was reportedly named as MI captain but Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals are yet to get their captains.

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (capt), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh.

