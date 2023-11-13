World Cup: Rohit Sharma's batting unit propels India to six-hitting world record in ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

World Cup: Rohit Sharma's India has boosted its CV in ODIs with some astonishing outings in recent times. The team has registered 24 wins in the year 2023 and has lost only 5 matches with one being a no result. The Men in Blue have pummelled ten scores of over 300 in the year and have beaten oppositions like anything. As they keep their march in the ODI World Cup 2023, the Blues have shattered a huge six-hitting world record.

Rohit Sharma's batting unit has taken the team to the top place in the list of teams to hit the most sixes in ODIs in a calendar year. The Indian team has smoked 215 maximums in 2023, which is six more than the power-hitting West Indies side, who had 209 ODI sixes in 2019. The Men in Blue achieved the feat in their clash against the Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The batters struck 16 sixes in the innings to take the team from 199 to 215 maximums. Notably, South Africa stand in third with 203 maximums in 2023 itself.

Most sixes in ODIs in a calendar year by a team:

India - 215 sixes in 2023

West Indies - 219 sixes in 2019

South Africa - 203 sixes in 2023

New Zealand - 179 sixes in 2015

Australia - 165 sixes in 2023

India's chief destructors

Notably, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have hit the most sixes for India in ODIs in 2023. Sharma has hit 60 sixes in the ongoing year, while Gill has struck 38 maximums. Shreyas Iyer ranks third in the Indian list with 23 sixes to his name.

India are gearing up for their 8th semifinal in ODI World Cup history. They will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the tournament in Mumbai on November 15.

