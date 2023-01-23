Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER WIPL 2023: All you need to know about WIPL team bids as Ambani, Adani likely to swoop for franchise

The Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) will take another giant step on Monday as big bidders will submit their bids to buy a franchise. While the deadline for the WIPL bids is set for Wednesday (January 25), it is worth reminding that technical bids will give a clear idea on who will be in the race to purchase a team as big bidders like Ambani and Adani are likely to splash some cash in the market. Ahead of the WIPL 2023 season, here are all the details of the tournament and its bidding procedure.

When will the technical bidding for WIPL 2023 franchises start?

The technical bidding for WIPL 2023 franchises will start on Monday (January 23).

What is the deadline for the WIPL 2023 franchises to submit the bids?

The deadline for the WIPL 2023 franchises to submit the bids is Wednesday (January 25).

When will the franchises for the WIPL 2023 be revealed?

The franchises of the WIPL 2023 will be revealed on Wednesday (January 25).

When will be the WIPL 2023 start?

The WIPL 2023 is set to start in March before the start of the Men’s Indian Premier League season.

How many teams will play in the WIPL 2023 season?

A total of five teams will play in the WIPL 2023 season.

Who are the potential bidders for the WIPL franchises?

The likes of Ambanis and Adanis are likely to bid for a WIPL franchise along with seven other IPL franchises.

What is the format of the WIPL 2023 season?

As things stand, all the five teams will play every other opponent twice in home and away format. Comprising of eight matches each in the league stage followed by the knockout stage.

What is the value of per WIPL match according to current broadcasting deal?

According to the current broadcasting deal a WIPL match is valued at Rs 7 crore each.

Where will the WIPL 2023 be broadcasted?

WIPL 2023 will be broadcasted on Viacom 18 after successfully won the bid for the rights to broadcast the tournament.

