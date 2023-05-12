What is Yashasvi Jaiswal's salary in IPL 2023?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal shattered records with his unbeaten 98 off 47 balls in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday (May 11). He smashed the fastest ever fifty in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) going past KL Rahul who had scored a half-century off 14 balls. Thanks to his knock, the Royals chased down 150 runs in just 13.1 overs and stayed alive in the tournament.

Interestingly, Yashasvi Jaiswal was one of the retained players of the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Being the uncapped player, Jaiswal was retained for INR 4 crore and even in IPL 2023, the youngster is getting the same salary. The man is repaying full faith showed in him by the franchise and is in the race to win the Orange Cap as well this season.

So far, Jaiswal has scored 575 runs in just 12 innings and is at the second position in the list of most run-scorers in IPL 2023. Moreover, he also slammed his first ever IPL century earlier in the season and is enjoying his run at the top of the order for the Royals. No wonder Jaiswal was delighted after the win and didn't regret missing out on scoring a century.

"This is always in my mind, to go out there and play well. It was a nice feeling today. It is not like everything I wanted happens, I prepare well and I trust in myself. I know the results will come. The winning shot was a great feeling, I wanted to finish the game and winning the game has been my motto. I'm blessed and grateful, I'm trying my best. (On whether he feels he missed out on a century) I think the net run rate was the only thing in our mind, me and Sanju were only talking about finishing the game quickly.

"(On the Buttler run out) I think it happens in the game, it gives me responsibility to do even better. And Sanju bhai came and said to keep playing my game, and not think about that run out. I'm just grateful for a tournament like the IPL where youngsters like me can come and perform. This has been a great platform for players like me to fulfill my dreams," Jaiswal said after the match.

