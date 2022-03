LIVE SCORE West Indies vs England 1st Test, Day 1: WI vs ENG Latest Updates from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

LIVE SCORE West Indies vs England 1st Test, Day 1: WI vs ENG Latest Updates from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 1: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Ball by Ball Commentary, Full Scorecard, Latest Updates, Highlights, Live News from the West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 1, North Sound, Antigua.